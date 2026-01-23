Boat Crashes Into Riverside Restaurant Raft in Surin

SURIN – A boat collided with a floating restaurant raft in Surin province on January 21, causing panic among diners and prompting a rapid rescue effort by customers and locals. The incident occurred along a river where such floating eateries are popular, though no serious injuries were reported.

Fishing Boat Destroyed by Fire Off Nakhon Si Thammarat Coast

Witnesses said the boat struck the raft with a loud crash while patrons were dining, sending shockwaves through the structure. Diners quickly scrambled to safety and assisted in rescuing those on the boat. A child on board was pulled to safety moments before the vessel sank.

The boat fully submerged after the collision, but all individuals were accounted for and no major injuries occurred. Emergency responders focused on ensuring everyone was safely out of the water.

""𝗜 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱." 🚤😱

A boat slammed into a raft and sank instantly. Thankfully, Kuhn Mam's quick thinking saved a child from the wreckage. 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/IQAoSfC76f — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) January 22, 2026

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause, examining potential factors such as mechanical failure, human error, or river conditions. They will also assess damage to both the raft and the sunken boat to establish liability and guide repairs.

Video of the incident circulated on social media, credited to พันธมิตรข่าวอุบัติเหตุ, which showed the swift rescue of the child. Officials urged the public to await official findings as the inquiry continues.

Massive Fire Destroys 22 Speedboats at Phuket’s Chalong Pier

The collision has raised safety concerns regarding navigation near floating structures. Local authorities indicated that the investigation’s results will be used to review safety measures and prevent similar accidents in the future.

-Thailand News (TN)