Strong Baht May Deter Tourist Spending, Impact Forward Bookings

BANGKOK – The continued strengthening of the Thai baht against the U.S. dollar, recently surpassing 31 baht per dollar for the first time in nearly five years, is raising concerns among tourism operators about reduced visitor spending and forward bookings, especially during the upcoming low season, the Bangkok Post reported.

Bank of Thailand to Limit Online Gold Trading to Ease Baht Pressure

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the strong currency has been a persistent challenge for key markets including the United States, Russia, Europe, and Japan. Retailers, restaurants, and shopping malls are already reporting that foreign tourists are spending less during their stays.

Hotels have limited room rate increases to around 5% this high season due to currency pressures and rising operational costs, Thaneth noted. He also pointed to geopolitical tensions and growing competition from destinations like Vietnam and China as additional hurdles for Thai tourism.

“Some visitors may reduce their stay in Phuket and add more days in neighbouring countries during their Southeast Asian trips,” he said, forecasting that Phuket’s tourism revenue growth in 2026 may fall below the typical 8–10% increase.

Minister of Finance Ekniti warns that Thailand weighs new measures to manage baht strength as currency appreciation threatens exports & tourism. The government is exploring tools to curb speculation, boost FDI, & cut rates. Economy is projected at 2% growth amid global headwinds. pic.twitter.com/tXL6mOAQMT — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) January 22, 2026

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, vice-president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said the strong baht could particularly affect business and meetings travel, which often involves larger budgets and shorter planning windows than leisure trips. Leisure tourists, while still keen to visit destinations like Koh Samui, might shorten their stays from an average of 10–20 days.

Despite these concerns, Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT executive director for the Americas, Middle East, and Africa, said demand remains stable in the first quarter. Forward bookings show year-on-year growth of 11% from the Middle East, stability in European bookings, and a slight 4% decline from the Americas.

Thailand to Curb Gold Trading to Stabilize Baht, Combat Money Laundering

“There is no sign of a severe drop in bookings yet,” Santi stated, though the Tourism Authority of Thailand continues to monitor the currency’s impact closely.

-Thailand News (TN)