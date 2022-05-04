May 4, 2022

Man high on drugs causes havoc at Suvarnabhumi Airport

39 seconds ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2

Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2. Photo: Wolf-Dieter.




SAMUT PRAKAN: A motorcyclist believed to be flying high on drugs sneaked through a gate and onto the aircraft apron at Suvarnabhumi airport, a highly restricted area, causing 10 minutes of havoc on Tuesday.

He was chased down and arrested by security guards, and is facing serious charges.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan and Saritdet Marukatat
BANGKOK POST

