Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – Thailand saw higher exports and numbers of foreign arrivals, said Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha.

After the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said that the economic conditions in March showed growths in export values and the numbers of foreign arrivals.

