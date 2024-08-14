Srettha Thavisin dismissed as Thai PM after court ruling

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (TNA) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for violating the constitution by appointing a minister who lack of qualification due to a past conviction.

The case was brought to the court in May by 40 senators who claimed that Srettha appointed Pichit Chuenban to the position of Prime Minister’s Office Minister despite being aware of his disqualifying background. The senators cited Section 170 (4) and (5) of the Constitution, which enumerates the ethics of cabinet ministers.

According to the Court, Pichit had previously been sentenced to six months in prison by the Supreme Court for contempt of court. In a 5-4 decision, the Court stated that Srettha “knew or should have known” about Pichit’s disqualifying factors but proceeded with the appointment anyway.

