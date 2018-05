SAMUT PRAKAN: A Chinese man was arrested on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday evening for stealing cash from a Hong Kong passenger during the flight to Bangkok.

Police and airport officials detained Xu Xueliang, 32, a Chinese national, at arrivals Gate E8 at the international terminal, Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Surachate Hakparn told media late on Wednesday night.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS