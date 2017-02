A Japanese tourist has filed a complaint with police, alleging that his 100,000 yen in cash was stolen from his bag loaded on Thai Smile’s Flight WE 161. Sato Shoji, 63, filed the complaint with the Suvarnabhumi Airport police station at 5:30 pm Thursday.

He said he traveled on the flight from Chiang Mai to Suvarnabhumi Airport only to find that his cash disappeared from his wallet inside the bag but his identification documents remained in the wallet.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation