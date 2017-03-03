Al-Qaida number two killed in coalition strike in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net – Al-Qaida has confirmed that top leader Abu Khayr al-Masri, believed to be the organization’s number two, was killed in a drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in Syria, AFP reports.

The killing of Masri, described by analysts as “jihadi royalty,” could serve as a major security coup for U.S. President Donald Trump early in his presidency.

Two branches of the global jihadist group, including the powerful al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), announced Masri’s death in a statement dated Wednesday.

Full story: panarmenian.net