Friday, March 3, 2017
Home > Asia > Al-Qaida number two killed in coalition strike in Syria

Al-Qaida number two killed in coalition strike in Syria

Free Syrian Army soldiers cleaning their AK-47s during the Battle of Aleppo
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Al-Qaida has confirmed that top leader Abu Khayr al-Masri, believed to be the organization’s number two, was killed in a drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in Syria, AFP reports.

The killing of Masri, described by analysts as “jihadi royalty,” could serve as a major security coup for U.S. President Donald Trump early in his presidency.

Two branches of the global jihadist group, including the powerful al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), announced Masri’s death in a statement dated Wednesday.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Acid Attacks Continue in Cambodia Despite Harsher Punishments

Four deaths in Four days raises concern for Mount Everest

Wreckage of crashed EgyptAir jet found at ‘several locations’ – investigation

Leave a Reply