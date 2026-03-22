Rising Fuel Costs in Thailand Threaten to Push Grocery Prices Higher

BANGKOK – Rising fuel and transport costs are threatening to drive up prices of essential goods across Thailand, with consumer staples already showing signs of inflationary pressure as the Commerce Ministry works to stabilise retail prices until at least April.

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Somchai Pornrattanajaroen, honorary adviser to the Thai Wholesale and Retail Trade Association, said consumer goods were already being affected by higher energy costs and the government’s clearer energy policies, which have created ripple effects throughout supply chains.

Palm Oil Prices Climb

Bottled palm oil has been among the first items to see noticeable price increases, with one-litre bottles rising by five to eight baht depending on the brand. Wholesale prices have climbed from 41–42 baht to 48–49 baht per bottle, pushing retail prices in small shops to between 50 and 53 baht.

According to Mr Somchai, manufacturers have not notified customers in advance of these changes. Instead, they have signalled upcoming price adjustments by withdrawing promotional campaigns and suspending orders before announcing higher prices.

Two main factors are driving the increase in palm oil prices. Government policies promoting biodiesel have diverted significant volumes of crude palm oil into fuel production, reducing the supply available for household consumption. Additionally, rising packaging costs, particularly for plastic bottles, have contributed to the upward pressure, though industry estimates suggest this accounts for no more than one baht per bottle.

Wider Impact on Consumer Goods

Other essential items are also being affected. Bottled drinking water has seen wholesale price increases, with low-cost 500-millilitre packs rising from 20 baht to 25 baht due to higher plastic resin costs linked to oil prices and increased transport expenses.

Meanwhile, manufacturers of low-priced snack products have begun discontinuing items priced at five baht per pack, citing production costs that are no longer economically viable at that price point.

Energy woes 'will escalate'#Thailand should stop treating the surge in oil prices as normal market volatility and start managing it as a looming supply-security crisis.https://t.co/ZuTpA3WdDV — Asia-News-De (@base_thai) March 21, 2026

Government Response

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, offered a more measured assessment of the situation, stating that retail prices for palm oil currently range between 42 and 50 baht depending on the brand, with no price hikes officially confirmed by producers or retailers.

“As a controlled product under the Price of Goods and Services Act, bottled palm oil remains subject to regulatory oversight,” he said. Authorities have asked businesses not to raise prices without justification and have urged consumers to remain calm.

The government maintains that Thailand holds approximately 350,000 tonnes of crude palm oil reserves, which is sufficient to meet domestic demand. Additional seasonal output is expected between April and July, which will help supply both household consumption and energy requirements.

Following consultations with nine major consumer goods producers, including Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Nestlé and other leading companies, the Commerce Ministry reported that inventories remain adequate and manufacturers have agreed to hold prices steady until at least April.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

However, ongoing instability in the Middle East could disrupt supply chains, particularly for plastic packaging materials, potentially affecting prices in the months ahead. To ease cost pressures, the government is coordinating with state agencies to secure raw materials such as plastic resin and solvents, including negotiations with South Korea to relax export restrictions.

The government is also considering stricter controls on six essential product categories, including detergents, personal care items and sanitary products, which would require prior approval before any price increases could be implemented.

Enforcement Measures

Enforcement measures are being strengthened across the country. Mr Wittayakorn said authorities would intensify inspections to prevent profiteering, ensure accurate product quantities, and monitor stock levels to deter hoarding. Officials are working to balance the need for market stability with the realities of rising global energy costs and supply chain disruptions.

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For consumers and businesses alike, the coming weeks will determine whether these measures can successfully hold prices steady or whether the pressure from rising fuel costs will ultimately be passed on to household budgets across Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)