Diesel Shortages Intensify Across Thailand, Pumps Run Dry

BANGKOK – Fuel shortages, particularly diesel, have intensified across several provinces, with long queues forming at petrol stations, supplies running out within hours, and motorists left waiting without certainty of refuelling as distribution struggles to keep pace with surging demand.

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The shortfall deepened in northern and northeastern provinces over the weekend, where limited deliveries could not keep up with strained supply and panic buying, local media reported on Sunday.

Critical Situation in Phrae

In Phrae province, the situation showed signs of becoming critical, especially in Long district, where many petrol stations had run out of diesel entirely. Motorists and truckers were seen queueing at pumps only to be told the supply had run out before their turn came. Some chose to remain parked on-site, unsure when the next delivery would arrive.

Station attendants said fresh supplies were being sent out but could not confirm when a loaded tanker would reach the area. The problem was not limited to a single outlet, with many outlets first limiting and then ceasing sales of diesel as inventories dwindled. Authorities advised motorists passing through Phrae to check fuel levels carefully and plan refuelling stops in advance to avoid being stranded.

Chiang Mai Queues Stretch for Hours

In Chiang Mai, the crisis persists, with heavy demand quickly depleting limited allocations. At a PTT station on the Superhighway near the Don Chan Interchange Bridge, approximately 10,000 litres of diesel were delivered, prompting long queues of pickups, vans, trucks and tour buses. Many drivers waited more than 30 minutes only to be turned away as supplies ran out. Some reported waiting nearly an hour without being able to refuel.

Another station on Chotana Road inbound in Mae Rim district received just 8,000 litres, which was exhausted within four hours, leaving dozens of vehicles still waiting as pumps ran dry.

Fuel shortages, particularly diesel, have intensified across several provinces, with long queues forming at petrol stations, supplies running out within hours and motorists left waiting without certainty of refuelling. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st… pic.twitter.com/TKg9OEEOuP — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 22, 2026

Rationing in Nakhon Ratchasima

In Nakhon Ratchasima, queues were reported in Sikhiu and Bua Yai districts, where pickup trucks and heavy vehicles lined up for diesel. Some stations capped purchases for trucks and pickups at 1,500 baht each and allowed sales into jerrycans in an effort to manage demand. At one station, staff distributed sweets to waiting motorists as a gesture of support amid long delays.

In Bua Yai, diesel supplies ran out before being replenished, forcing residents to wait for incoming deliveries. Locals said the shortage, coupled with rising fuel prices, was affecting daily life and farming, with some relying on stored fuel to power irrigation pumps and farm vehicles.

In nearby Buriram, outlets that had fuel were limiting sales, often to just 500 baht. Some motorists opted to top up with expensive premium diesel, rather than leave without anything.

Supply Uncertainty Fuels Concern

The situation in these provinces and elsewhere underscores the growing pressure on fuel distribution in provincial areas, as demand continues to outpace available supply. The diesel price cap of 30 baht per litre was lifted with a 50-satang hike on March 18, with further gradual increases planned up to 33 baht to reduce subsidy costs, according to officials.

The price of standard diesel at PTT service stations in Bangkok and vicinity on Sunday stood at 31.14 baht per litre, while premium diesel was priced at 44.64 baht.

Wider Impact

The shortages are affecting not only motorists but also the agricultural sector, where farmers rely on diesel to power irrigation pumps and farm machinery. In farming communities, some have been forced to tap into stored reserves to continue essential operations.

Industry representatives have warned that prolonged disruptions could affect supply chains and push prices higher for consumers, compounding existing economic pressures. The government has implemented measures including allowing 24-hour fuel deliveries to ease distribution bottlenecks, but provincial shortages persist as demand shows no signs of abating.

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For now, motorists across affected provinces continue to wait in long queues, hoping that the next delivery will arrive before their fuel runs out entirely.

-Thailand News (TN)