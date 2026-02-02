Thailand News

Immigration Officer Stabbed to Death in Samut Prakan, Manhunt Underway

SAMUT PRAKAN – Police are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed an immigration police officer near a U-turn by the Green Line BTS Chang Erawan Station on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The victim, Police Lance Corporal Sutthiwut Horklang, a squad leader from Udon Thani Province, was found with a stab wound to his torso beside his grey Honda Civic. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at Samut Prakan Hospital.

Witnesses reported the incident followed a near collision between the officer’s car and the suspect’s motorcycle. An argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect stabbed the officer and fled on a black-and-red Honda Wave 110 motorcycle toward Bang Duan.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspect. The investigation is being led by Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station.

-Thailand News (TN)

