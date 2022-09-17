Mysterious bullet pierces though shack in Karon, Phuket
A mystery bullet pierced through a shack before hitting a refrigerator in Karon.
The Karon Police were notified of the incident from a work camp owner in Soi Patak 20 in the Karon sub-district, Mueang Phuket district this morning (September 16th).
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
