Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year

TN October 11, 2023 0
Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao

Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat (พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์) / Government of Thailand. CC BY 2.0.

Mr. Yuenyong Opakul’s well-known stage name “Aed Carabao” recently announced that he was disbanding his famous and popular band in 2024.

Thai singer Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation

On October 10th, 2023, at the concert “Bom Sincharoen Fanmeet”, Aed told the attendees about the decades long journey of his band and personal hardships. Carabao became incredibly popular even though the band did not sign a contract with any agency.

