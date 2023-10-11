Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year
Mr. Yuenyong Opakul’s well-known stage name “Aed Carabao” recently announced that he was disbanding his famous and popular band in 2024.
On October 10th, 2023, at the concert “Bom Sincharoen Fanmeet”, Aed told the attendees about the decades long journey of his band and personal hardships. Carabao became incredibly popular even though the band did not sign a contract with any agency.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational