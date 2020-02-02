Pattaya Police question Chinese tourists after brawl at Pattaya restaurant

Pattaya Police question Chinese tourists after brawl at Pattaya restaurant1 min read
Pattaya – A group of Chinese customers filmed in a massive restaurant brawl earlier this week with staff, Thai patrons and foreign customers that went viral on social media have been questioned by Pattaya Police.
The group of Chinese tourists, led by Mr. Wei Xiaohui and the Thai Restaurant owner Prasertchai Boonma, 53, were both questioned by the Pattaya City Police today.
Adam Judd
