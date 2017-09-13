Deportations of EU Nationals by UK Government Rise, Many May Be ‘Illegal’

The UK government has increased the deportation of EU nationals since the Brexit vote. But a professor of European law told Sputnik some of these deportations may have been on questionable grounds.

The number of European Union nationals deported from the United Kingdom has spiked following the Brexit vote.

Professor Eleanor Spaventa, Chair in European Law at Durham University, said the Home Office appeared to want to reduce immigration in general.​

She said it used to be quite rare for EU citizens to be deported but she said there seemed to be a semi-official policy to create a “hostile” environment for some Europeans.

