Samsung to launch foldable smartphone next year

PanARMENIAN.Net – Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday, September 12 it aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand, The Associated Press reports.

Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, said the company is setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display. But he said there are several hurdles it has to overcome, leaving room to push back the release if those problems are not solved.

“As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year,” he told reporters. “When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product.”

He did not elaborate what the problems are. Analysts said mass-producing a foldable phone with top tech features and a thin body will take time.

Full story: panarmenian.net

