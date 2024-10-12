Toyota ambulance in Bangkok

Tragic Accident Involving Famous Thai Singer Claims Two Lives in Bangkok

Bangkok – In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, October 10th, a minivan driven by a famous Thai singer collided with a motorbike in Sai Mai, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

Emergency responders reported that they were notified of the accident at 4:00 A.M. on the Thepparak Overpass in Or-Ngern. Upon arrival, they found the body of Ms. Teanphon, 28, near the damaged motorbike and minivan. Additionally, Mr. Jakkrapat, 21, was discovered with severe injuries on Sukhaphiban 5 Road, 10 meters below the overpass. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

