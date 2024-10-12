Pattaya police at night.

Eleven People Arrested, Mostly Foreigners, For Illegal International Poker Game in Pattaya

TN

Pattaya, Thailand– In a coordinated raid on the evening of September 9th, 2024, Pattaya City Police and Banglamung District Administrative Officers successfully dismantled what they called an illegal poker gambling ring of foreign nationals, arresting eleven individuals in total.

Phuket Restaurant Targeted Twice Overnight by Foreign Suspects in Shooting and Vandalism

The operation, led by Mr. Wekit Manarojkij, Banglamung District Chief and Pol. Col. Nawin Thirawit, Pattaya City Police Chief, along with many other senior officers and officials, targeted a residence on Soi Sanamkhan Land in Nongprue, near Pattaya late in the evening of September 9th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours