10-year-old girl found dead in Sukhothai landslide

SUKHOTHAI, Oct 11 (TNA) – Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 10-year-old girl who was buried alive in a landslide in Sukothai province.

The girl, Chutima Kamtong had been missing since a portion of a riverbank collapsed on her home in Sawankhalok district, on October 8.

After days of searching, a team of K-9 units and rescue workers made a breakthrough on Thursday when they detected a spot where the girl was believed to be buried. Using excavators, rescuers dug approximately two meters deep before uncovering the child’s body.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA