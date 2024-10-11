View of Patong Beach in Phuket.

Unidentified foreign body found near Phuket’s Patong beach

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the body at 9:10 A.M. on the Patong Beach in front of a hotel on the Mueang Ngern Road. They arrived at the beach to find a male foreign body floating near the beach.

A hotel staffer told police that they were notified from their customers that the body was floating nearby. His body was taken to a hospital for identification and to find his cause of death.

