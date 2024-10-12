Flood-related bacterial infections on the rise

Thailand’s Disease Control Department is alerting the public to a rapid rise in cases of Leptospirosis and Melioidosis during the rainy season and floods. They are bacterial infections to which children are particularly prone and which require close monitoring.

Floods hit 23 Thai provinces

Dr. Weerawat Manosuthi stated that there were about 6,000 cases of these diseases reported, with 119 deaths, in the first 9 months of this year.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

