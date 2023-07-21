Thailand Welcomes 15 Million Foreign Visitors in 7 Months

TN July 21, 2023 0
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has announced that Thailand has welcomed 15 million foreign visitors within the first seven months of 2023, citing successful campaigns by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the government’s attractive policy to international filmmakers.

Thailand Emerges as Hotspot for International Filmmakers

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the country received more than 15 million international visitors from January to July of this year. She cited various factors that contributed to the increase in tourist numbers, including summer vacations for schools in other countries and the successful promotion of TAT’s new campaign “Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness: New Chapters, New Experience.”

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



