Inmates recaptured hours after breaking out of jail in Kanchanaburi









KANCHABURI: Two drug detainees broke out of Kanchanaburi Prison on Friday morning, but both have now been recaptured, police said.

According to an initial report, the escape occurred around 8am when the two male inmates, one Thai and the other a Myanmar national, scaled over the barbed wire-topped two-metre-high prison wall.

