Thai private sector expects new government to be in place by September

TN July 21, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

Goverment House Building in Bangkok. Photo: Government of Thailand / flickr.




The Thai private sector is ready to work with the new government, but it does not expect the administration to be in place until August or September, according to Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade.

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

He said that, at this stage, it remains unclear what the government will look like adding, however, that what is clear now is that a prime ministerial candidate cannot be renominated, which means that Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is out of the picture.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



