Thai private sector expects new government to be in place by September









The Thai private sector is ready to work with the new government, but it does not expect the administration to be in place until August or September, according to Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade.

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

He said that, at this stage, it remains unclear what the government will look like adding, however, that what is clear now is that a prime ministerial candidate cannot be renominated, which means that Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is out of the picture.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





