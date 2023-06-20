Tourism in Phuket Sees Rebound Amid Influx of Foreign Visitors









BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province is witnessing a surge in international tourists, with Chinese travelers leading the way, followed by those from Russia and Australia.

Phuket Bids for 2028 Expo : Life, Harmony, Sustainability

Thanawat Oncharoen, Vice President of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA), noted that most Chinese tourists are independent travelers, while the number of tour groups from the country remains relatively low. Despite international arrivals standing at 70% of pre-pandemic levels, this figure represents a significant improvement from last year.

Phuket authorities are actively seeking to welcome tourists from Kazakhstan and Israel this year to diversify their visitor base. Additionally, the Middle East is expected to contribute to an influx of tourists during this time of the year, as many travelers from the region look forward to enjoying Phuket’s rainy season.

