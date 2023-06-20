Tourists Mistakenly Believed They Had Been Robbed after Smoking Cannabis with Beach Vendors in Phuket

June 20, 2023
Karon Beach in Phuket

Karon Beach in Phuket on December 2004, shortly after the tsunami disaster. Photo: Peregrine981.




Two Thai tourists who visited a famous beach in Phuket later admitted to police that they agreed to smoke cannabis given to them by beach vendors and then when they were intoxicated they suspected wrongly that they were robbed by the same vendors.

10 things tourists should know about cannabis in Thailand

The story of the male and female Thai tourists who visited Freedom Beach went viral on social media. According to the story the two tourists met beach vendors and tried to smoke cannabis with them . The tourists were afraid that they may have been robbed by those same vendors after the female tourist became high and had to be taken to a local hospital due to paranoia.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

