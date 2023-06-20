Freight trains collide in Ratchaburi
RATCHABURI: Two freight trains collided at a railway station in Ban Pong district on Tuesday morning, derailing eight carriages and injuring three train crew.
The collision occurred about 5.40am at Sa Kosinarai station in tambon Tha Pha, Ban Pong district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
