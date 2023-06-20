Freight trains collide in Ratchaburi

TN June 20, 2023 0
Thailand Freight train

Thailand Freight train. Photo: Tanakorn Jantanong.




RATCHABURI: Two freight trains collided at a railway station in Ban Pong district on Tuesday morning, derailing eight carriages and injuring three train crew.

The collision occurred about 5.40am at Sa Kosinarai station in tambon Tha Pha, Ban Pong district.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

