Pattaya to Organize Two Amazing Parades and Giant Festival on June 24th









Pattaya city is gearing up to organize two parades on June 24th namely the Pattaya Pride Parade and the Colorful Pattaya Festival.

The Pattaya Pride Parade will take place at 3:00 PM, followed by the spectacular Pattaya Festival Parade at 5:30 PM.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

