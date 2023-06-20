Pattaya to Organize Two Amazing Parades and Giant Festival on June 24th

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




Pattaya city is gearing up to organize two parades on June 24th namely the Pattaya Pride Parade and the Colorful Pattaya Festival.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok

The Pattaya Pride Parade will take place at 3:00 PM, followed by the spectacular Pattaya Festival Parade at 5:30 PM.

