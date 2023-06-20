Pattaya to Organize Two Amazing Parades and Giant Festival on June 24th
Pattaya city is gearing up to organize two parades on June 24th namely the Pattaya Pride Parade and the Colorful Pattaya Festival.
Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok
The Pattaya Pride Parade will take place at 3:00 PM, followed by the spectacular Pattaya Festival Parade at 5:30 PM.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
