Thai Government Doesn’t Take Sides in Myanmar’s Conflict: Prayut

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK, June 19 (TNA) – The Thai government does not take sides in Myanmar’s conflict, said Caretaker Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, defending Thailand’s hosting of an informal meeting among countries affected by the situation in Myanmar.

Almost 4,000 refugees from Myanmar seek shelter in Mae Hong Son

Gen Prayuth said talks were necessary. Thailand and Myanmar share more than 3,000-kilometre border. It affects Thai people and migrant workers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





