Taxi Drivers Ask Pheu Thai to Address Longstanding Issues

TN June 20, 2023 0
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Toyota Corolla taxi-meter in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Representatives of taxi associations met with Pheu Thai Party members to request that the party address issues experienced by taxi businesses and drivers.

Pheu Thai backs Move Forward as coalition head

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin and deputy party leader Phumtham Wechayachai met and held discussions with representatives of taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives to discuss the plights of drivers. The drivers were represented by Withun Naeophanit, President of the Thai Taxis Network Trade Association.

The taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives’ representatives asked Pheu Thai to address issues such as operational costs, energy prices, taxi fares, income and welfare, and support for drivers shifting to electric vehicles.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

