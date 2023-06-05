Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok









Many thousands of Thai and foreign LGBTQ+ people joined Pride celebrations in Bangkok today (Sunday), to celebrate gender diversity and advocate for their freedom and fundamental rights, such as gender recognition, same-sex marriage, the legalisation of sex work and equal social welfare.

Officially called “Bangkok Pride 2023”, the parade kicked off at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC) at Pathumwan intersection and ends at the Central World shopping centre in the Ratchaprasong area.

