Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok

TN June 5, 2023 0
LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit.




Many thousands of Thai and foreign LGBTQ+ people joined Pride celebrations in Bangkok today (Sunday), to celebrate gender diversity and advocate for their freedom and fundamental rights, such as gender recognition, same-sex marriage, the legalisation of sex work and equal social welfare.

Bangkok to Celebrate Pride Month in June

Officially called “Bangkok Pride 2023”, the parade kicked off at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC) at Pathumwan intersection and ends at the Central World shopping centre in the Ratchaprasong area.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300. Bangkok Yellow Line No.YM11 Under testing from Sri Udom station to Suan Luang Ro 9 station.

Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail to Start Trial Run on Saturday

TN June 3, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Official Transferred Pending Probe on Alleged Extortion

TN June 3, 2023 0
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

TN May 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wat Chedi Luang, a temple in the center of Chiang Mai

5 Thai Cities Recognized by UNESCO as Creative Cities in Various Categories

TN June 5, 2023 0
Yellow tuk tuk taxi and minivan in Phuket.

Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers

TN June 5, 2023 0
Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Chiang Rai

Family fears for Malaysian woman missing in Chiang Rai

TN June 5, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Thai Girlfriend Stabs Foreign Boyfriend in the Leg in Front of Shocked Tourists in Pattaya

TN June 5, 2023 0
LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok

TN June 5, 2023 0