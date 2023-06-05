Thai Girlfriend Stabs Foreign Boyfriend in the Leg in Front of Shocked Tourists in Pattaya









During a heated girlfriend-boyfriend argument, a Thai girlfriend stabbed her foreign boyfriend in the leg and fled, leaving a knife lodged in his calf.

The injured foreigner, who could not be identified, had a kitchen knife stuck in his left calf when Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived to aid him at 11 PM yesterday, May 4th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

