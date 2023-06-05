Thai Girlfriend Stabs Foreign Boyfriend in the Leg in Front of Shocked Tourists in Pattaya

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Photo: Wayne77. CC BY-SA 4.0.




During a heated girlfriend-boyfriend argument, a Thai girlfriend stabbed her foreign boyfriend in the leg and fled, leaving a knife lodged in his calf.

Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend in Neck with Scissors in Pattaya

The injured foreigner, who could not be identified, had a kitchen knife stuck in his left calf when Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived to aid him at 11 PM yesterday, May 4th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

