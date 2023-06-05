Thai Girlfriend Stabs Foreign Boyfriend in the Leg in Front of Shocked Tourists in Pattaya
During a heated girlfriend-boyfriend argument, a Thai girlfriend stabbed her foreign boyfriend in the leg and fled, leaving a knife lodged in his calf.
Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend in Neck with Scissors in Pattaya
The injured foreigner, who could not be identified, had a kitchen knife stuck in his left calf when Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived to aid him at 11 PM yesterday, May 4th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.