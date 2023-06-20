Election Commission confirms all 500 elected MPs

Government Complex at Chaeng Wattana Road, Bangkok.

Government Complex at Chaeng Wattana Road, Bangkok. Photo: Abhisit Vejjajiva / Peerapat Wimolrungkarat (พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์).




Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) announced they are confirming all 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs this afternoon (Monday), and that they can collect their certificates from tomorrow until June 24th.

Thai Election Commission About to Certify 329 MP-elects

Speaking at the press conference, however, EC Secretary General Sawaeng Boonmee said that the commission still has the authority to investigate if there is any evidence that an MP was elected in bad faith. The EC can file a petition with the Supreme Court to revoke result and order a new election, which has to be completed within one year of the May 14th original election.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



