Four People Injured and Four Vehicles Damaged in Patong Crash Following Massage Shop Conflict

TN April 27, 2023 0
Bars at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Ben Reeves.




Four people have sustained injuries and four vehicles have been damaged after a car crash in Patong possibly involving a conflict between two local massage shop owners.

Three Foreigners Fighting at Patong Restaurant Fined 2,000 Baht Each

A video clip of the accident went viral on Thai social media earlier this week. The video clip appears to show a red car crashing into motorbikes and people on the Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Road. The clip can be seen below but viewer discretion is advised.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



