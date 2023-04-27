Survivor of Alleged Cyanide Poisoning Attempt Gives Statement to Police









BANGKOK, April 27 (TNA) – A survivor of an alleged cyanide poisoning attempt gave her statement to the police while the police found that the suspect’s sister was a pharmacist.

Police Oppose Bail for Suspected Poisoner Serial Killer

In September last year, Kantima said she had Covid-19. The suspect earlier owed her 250,000 baht. Sararat visited her, asking her out to have lunch at a mall in Kanchanaburi and gave her a tablet of anti-Covid herbal medicine. She took the pill as she trusted the suspect. They separately drove to the mall. On the way, Kantima had chest tightness and breathing difficulty. She called the suspect to help her but the latter said she got lost. Kantima then called the emergency hotline 1669 before she became unconscious. She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and was rescued by CPR performed by doctor. She recovered, believing she was allergic to a substance in the herbal medicine. She did not think her friend poisoned her. After the news about the dead victim, allegedly killed by the suspect, Kantima realized she could be one of the victims.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





