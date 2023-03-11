STYLE Bangkok 2023 to Take Place in Bangkok This Month









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has partnered with the Board of Trade of Thailand to organize the “STYLE Bangkok 2023” event, which is set to feature 500 exhibitors showcasing and selling their goods at nearly 1,000 booths.

This year marks the sixth time the event is being held and it is organized this time on a full scale after a two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, estimated to generate 1.4 billion baht in revenue, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

