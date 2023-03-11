STYLE Bangkok 2023 to Take Place in Bangkok This Month

March 11, 2023 TN
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Photo: Hdamm.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has partnered with the Board of Trade of Thailand to organize the “STYLE Bangkok 2023” event, which is set to feature 500 exhibitors showcasing and selling their goods at nearly 1,000 booths.

This year marks the sixth time the event is being held and it is organized this time on a full scale after a two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, estimated to generate 1.4 billion baht in revenue, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Myanmar Worker Stabs Woman to Death in Front of Mall in Bangkok in Broad Daylight

March 11, 2023 TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Women’s rights groups in Bangkok push for legalisation of sex work

March 9, 2023 TN
Khaosan Road at night

American Tourist Receives Reparations from Bangkok Pub After Pub Guards Handcuffed and Slapped Him in The Face

March 7, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thammasat University Campus. Thammasat University is Thailand's second oldest institute of higher education

Thai activists end hunger strike after 52 days

March 11, 2023 TN
Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya

Industrial waste dumped in industrial park linked to Ayutthaya recycling plant

March 11, 2023 TN
Medical worker preparing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

France Donates Over a Million Doses of Booster Vaccine to Thailand

March 11, 2023 TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Body Found Floating in Rawai Possibly Missing Romanian Diver

March 11, 2023 TN
A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Myanmar Worker Stabs Woman to Death in Front of Mall in Bangkok in Broad Daylight

March 11, 2023 TN