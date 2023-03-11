Myanmar Worker Stabs Woman to Death in Front of Mall in Bangkok in Broad Daylight

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok. Photo: Kim Seng / flickr.









A Myanmar worker stabbed and slashed his alleged “friend” to death in front of a shopping mall in Bangkok over a disagreement about alleged snitching and fruit stands.

Emergency responders and police arrived at the clothing stall to find the body of Ms. Phyu Mar Aung, 34, Myanmar national. Five stab and slash wounds were found on her body. The suspect, Thet Lin Oo, Myanmar national, was arrested after being detained by mall security.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

