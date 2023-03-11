Body Found Floating in Rawai Possibly Missing Romanian Diver

March 11, 2023 TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Rawai Beach in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.




An unidentified male body that was found floating near an island in Rawai is possibly a Romanian diver who had gone missing two months ago.

Friends of the missing Romanian diver (name removed), 47, came to see the body. They have reportedly confirmed to the Chalong Police that the body which was wearing a dive suit was (name removed).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

