Body Found Floating in Rawai Possibly Missing Romanian Diver









An unidentified male body that was found floating near an island in Rawai is possibly a Romanian diver who had gone missing two months ago.

Friends of the missing Romanian diver (name removed), 47, came to see the body. They have reportedly confirmed to the Chalong Police that the body which was wearing a dive suit was (name removed).

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

