France Donates Over a Million Doses of Booster Vaccine to Thailand
BANGKOK, March 10 (TNA) – France will donate 1,000,200 doses of Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 to Thailand.
The donation will be formally presented to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister by French Ambassador to Thailand, Thierry Mathou at the Public Health Ministry on March 13.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
