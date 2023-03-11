France Donates Over a Million Doses of Booster Vaccine to Thailand

March 11, 2023 TN
Medical worker preparing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Medical worker preparing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. Photo: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, March 10 (TNA) – France will donate 1,000,200 doses of Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 to Thailand.

The donation will be formally presented to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister by French Ambassador to Thailand, Thierry Mathou at the Public Health Ministry on March 13.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

