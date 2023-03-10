Two Burmese Workers Riding a Motorbike in Sri Racha Die in Collision With a Truck









A Burmese man and woman had been crushed to death when their motorbike was hit by a truck on Sri Racha’s Sukhaphiban 8 Road.

The road accident involving two Burmese workers named Mr. Maung Min Nay, 29, and Ms. Naeng Ong Son, 31, was reported to Nongkham Police at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, March 8th. Maung and Naeng were riding a motorbike on a two-lane road in the Bueng sub-district of Sri Racha district, when their vehicle was hit by a truck, according to CCTV footage.

