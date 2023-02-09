Seven French motorcyclists fined for causing a nuisance in Phuket

February 9, 2023 TN
Harley-Davidson police motorbikes at Phuket Bike Week

Harley-Davidson motorbikes in Phuket. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.




Seven French tourists were arrested and fined by Phuket police last night (Wednesday) for causing a nuisance to motorists, residents and other tourists in the Patong area.

Patong police decided to take action after they received complaints from residents and motorists that the group frequently cruised the streets of the Patong area on motorcycles and occasionally revved up their engines, creating a loud noise and emitting excessive exhaust.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



