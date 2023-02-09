Seven French motorcyclists fined for causing a nuisance in Phuket









Seven French tourists were arrested and fined by Phuket police last night (Wednesday) for causing a nuisance to motorists, residents and other tourists in the Patong area.

Patong police decided to take action after they received complaints from residents and motorists that the group frequently cruised the streets of the Patong area on motorcycles and occasionally revved up their engines, creating a loud noise and emitting excessive exhaust.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





