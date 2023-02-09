Khao San businesses told to turn down volume

February 9, 2023 TN
Khaosan Road at night

Khaosan Road at night. Photo: Michal Dokoupil.




City Hall has given businesses on Khao San Road 15 days to control noise levels or face legal action, following complaints from local residents.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued the order after a meeting on Wednesday with 30 members of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association and representatives from nearby communities, along with senior police officers and representatives of other agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST

