Khao San businesses told to turn down volume









City Hall has given businesses on Khao San Road 15 days to control noise levels or face legal action, following complaints from local residents.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued the order after a meeting on Wednesday with 30 members of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association and representatives from nearby communities, along with senior police officers and representatives of other agencies.

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

