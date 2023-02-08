Thai woman dies in earthquake in Turkey

February 8, 2023 TN
Turkish Airlines aircraft at Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Turkish Airlines aircraft at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




One Thai woman has died in the devastating earthquake in Turkey, the Thai Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

The ministry said it has received a report from its embassy in Turkey that the body of a Thai woman was found under collapsed buildings in the town of Iskenderun.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



