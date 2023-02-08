Phuket Tour Operator Fined 500,000 Baht for Attack on Chinese Tourist

February 8, 2023 TN
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




PHUKET, Feb 8 (TNA) – Phuket governor, officials and representatives from tourism sector met Li Chenglong, counselor director of China’s Phuket consular office to apologize for a tour agent’s attack on a Chinese tourist.

Both sides discussed the Feb 1 incident when a woman at a Thai tour company in Karon sub-district kicked a Chinese customer and inflicted a cut on his arm with a small knife during their argument over the 5,000- baht refund the client demanded for a trip to Similan Island he and his family missed because the tour firm had failed to pick them up at the meeting point.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket

Phuket tour company’s license suspended after employee attacks Chinese tourist

February 7, 2023 TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Phuket Fishing Boat with Four Crew Members Missing for Almost Three Weeks

February 7, 2023 TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket

February 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket Tour Operator Fined 500,000 Baht for Attack on Chinese Tourist

February 8, 2023 TN
Thai Baht coins

Thai Economy Recovering Despite Global Volatility

February 8, 2023 TN
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked

February 8, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima

February 8, 2023 TN
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN