Phuket Tour Operator Fined 500,000 Baht for Attack on Chinese Tourist









PHUKET, Feb 8 (TNA) – Phuket governor, officials and representatives from tourism sector met Li Chenglong, counselor director of China’s Phuket consular office to apologize for a tour agent’s attack on a Chinese tourist.

Both sides discussed the Feb 1 incident when a woman at a Thai tour company in Karon sub-district kicked a Chinese customer and inflicted a cut on his arm with a small knife during their argument over the 5,000- baht refund the client demanded for a trip to Similan Island he and his family missed because the tour firm had failed to pick them up at the meeting point.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





