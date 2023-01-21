Entertainment Staffer in Patong Arrested With Cocaine









A staffer at an entertainment venue on Bangla Road in Patong was arrested with cocaine after allegedly selling the illegal drug to tourists.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that in the early morning on Saturday (January 21st) they and the Phuket Tourist Police have arrested a man identified only as Mr. Rueng, 61. Seized from him were three bags of Cocaine weighing in total 1.77 grams. He was taken to the Patong Police Station to face charges of illegal possession of Category 2 drugs in Thailand (Cocaine).

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

