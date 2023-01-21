Thai berry-pickers heading to Finland warned of high cost

January 21, 2023 TN
Forest and lake in Finland

Forest and lake in Finland. Photo: jackmac34 (Pixabay).




Thai workers with their sights set on berry-picking in Finland could end up in debt rather than turn a profit, the Thai Embassy in Helsinki has warned.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Thai Embassy in Finland, officials have sought to raise awareness of the fact that many Thais who travelled to the European nation to pick berries believing they would return home with a lot of money have actually ended up owing money due to hidden costs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft

January 20, 2023 TN
The Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital Opens Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services

January 20, 2023 Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Fire Fighters truck South Korea

Seoul shantytown fire leaves 500 evacuated and destroys 60 homes

January 21, 2023 TN
Forest and lake in Finland

Thai berry-pickers heading to Finland warned of high cost

January 21, 2023 TN
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Entertainment Staffer in Patong Arrested With Cocaine

January 21, 2023 TN
Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Australian Man Dies After Suspected Road Rage Incident with Group of Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

January 21, 2023 TN
Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN