Thai berry-pickers heading to Finland warned of high cost









Thai workers with their sights set on berry-picking in Finland could end up in debt rather than turn a profit, the Thai Embassy in Helsinki has warned.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Thai Embassy in Finland, officials have sought to raise awareness of the fact that many Thais who travelled to the European nation to pick berries believing they would return home with a lot of money have actually ended up owing money due to hidden costs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





