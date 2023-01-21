Australian Man Dies After Suspected Road Rage Incident with Group of Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

January 21, 2023 TN
Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: baloun.




The Nongprue Police were notified of the accident last night (January 20th) at 11:30 P.M. on the Thung Klom – Tanman Road in Nongprue.

Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find Mr. G. F., 59, an Australian national, lying near a power pole. He was unconscious and many bones were broken. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was tragically pronounced dead. Nearby, rescue workers found his damaged motorbike.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



