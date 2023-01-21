Australian Man Dies After Suspected Road Rage Incident with Group of Motorbike Racers in Pattaya









The Nongprue Police were notified of the accident last night (January 20th) at 11:30 P.M. on the Thung Klom – Tanman Road in Nongprue.

Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find Mr. G. F., 59, an Australian national, lying near a power pole. He was unconscious and many bones were broken. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was tragically pronounced dead. Nearby, rescue workers found his damaged motorbike.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





