NAKHON RATACHASIMA: A robber made off with about 2 million baht in cash after robbing a single 7-Eleven store in Muang district early on Monday morning.

The windfall heist took place at a 7-Eleven branch in Ban Pho community in tambon Ban Pho at about 2.30am. Store staff said a man threatened them with a long knife and then took all the cash in the store’s safe.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

