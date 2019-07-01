Tue. Jul 2nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Immigration officials now hunting for Overstayers at the Airport

1 min read
16 hours ago TN
Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


Bangkok – Naew Na Thai news published photos and reported that this weekend multiple immigration agents, along with military officials and even a dog, are now inspecting the airport on a regular basis and asking random passengers for their passports to find overstaying foreigners before they leave the country.

It was reported that they stopped at random dozens of foreigners before they could reach check in throughout the terminal and at the arrival area for the airport. They asked for foreigners passports to inspect if they were on overstay or not.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News / Naew Na Thai

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

French man, 80, dies in fall from 28th floor of Sukhumvit condo

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Suvarnabhumi Airport Implements Stricter Measures After K-pop Fans Chaos

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Military escort motorcycle smashes into Bangkok taxi

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prawit denies junta behind attacks on critics, wants culprits caught quickly

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

20.1 Million Foreign Visitors Expected in Second Half of This Year

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha apologizes for delay in government formation

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two Thai Heritage Entries Unofficially Listed at World Heritage Centre

16 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close