Thai Immigration officials now hunting for Overstayers at the Airport
Bangkok – Naew Na Thai news published photos and reported that this weekend multiple immigration agents, along with military officials and even a dog, are now inspecting the airport on a regular basis and asking random passengers for their passports to find overstaying foreigners before they leave the country.
It was reported that they stopped at random dozens of foreigners before they could reach check in throughout the terminal and at the arrival area for the airport. They asked for foreigners passports to inspect if they were on overstay or not.
The Pattaya News / Naew Na Thai