PHUKET: Three men from Myanmar have been seriously injured in a road accident in Chalong after their motorbike smashed into a turning car driven by an expat on Saturday night (June 29).

The accident happened on the west side of Chao Fah West Rd in front of the LPG station.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts